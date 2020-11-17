Fund managers favourite UK shares

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.
Register here to download our exclusive table of fund manager favourites
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Six small-cap value picks
A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more
Simon Thompson