MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers favourite UK shares

Fund managers favourite UK shares

By Megan Boxall

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Register here to download our exclusive table of fund manager favourites

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Ideas Farm

  1. London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

  2. Ideas Farm: Can value take the momentum mantle?

  3. Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap value picks

  2. Company News 

    China bulls set to charge

  3. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

  4. Company News 

    Government-backed scheme trains 1% of border agents for post-Brexit

  5. Results 

    Vodafone can shake off coronavirus

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

Find out which companies' shares are the most shorted in London right now

London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Can value take the momentum mantle?

Ideas Farm: Can value take the momentum mantle?

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 18 Nov

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 18 Nov

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

Big director buys and sells: week to 18 Nov

More from Tips & Ideas

Stock Screens 

Six Genuine Growth stocks

It's been a storming 12 months for last year's genuine growth picks and six more shares make the grade this year

Six Genuine Growth stocks

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap value picks

A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

AlphaScreens 

10 cheap trusts to capture rebound plays in the UK and Asia

10 cheap trusts to capture rebound plays in the UK and Asia
Alpha

John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

Time to reassess and be contrarian

Time to reassess and be contrarian

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now