MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

New Update: Fund managers' favourite UK smaller companies

New Update: Fund managers' favourite UK smaller companies

By Algy Hall

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Register here to download our exclusive table of fund manager favourites

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Ideas Farm

  1. New Update: London's most shorted shares

  2. Big Director Buys and Sells

  3. Shares hitting highs and lows

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

  2. Company News 

    IG cuts UK roles amid global push

  3. Stock Screens 

    Nine high-yield small-cap shares

  4. Company News 

    AstraZeneca – positive results with a logistical advantage

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

New Update: London's most shorted shares

Find out which companies' shares are the most shorted in London right now

New Update: London's most shorted shares

Ideas Farm 

Big Director Buys and Sells

Big Director Buys and Sells

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting highs and lows

Shares hitting highs and lows

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: UK flicks the Vs

Ideas Farm: UK flicks the Vs

More from Tips & Ideas

Stock Screens 

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

It's been a tough year for income investors, but companies that have maintained and grown their dividends through the crisis may now deserve extra attention

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

Simon Thompson 

Bagging a value stock hat-trick

Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive
Alpha

Ideas Farm 

New Update: London's most shorted shares

New Update: London's most shorted shares

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now