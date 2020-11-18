New Update: Fund managers' favourite UK smaller companies

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.
Simon Thompson
Bagging a value stock hat-trick
Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more
