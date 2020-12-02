MenuSearch

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

By Algy Hall

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK ESG favourites.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

 

How Relx is using big data to grow while producing better outcomes for its customers

Croda is an ESG favourite, but is it overpaying for its latest acquisition. Listen to what Phil Oakley thinks.

Top ESG Fund Managers' Favourite UK Shares

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SUSTAINABLE
02/12/2020No. Funds
AstraZeneca PLC4
London Stock Exchange Group PLC4
RELX PLC4 (+1)
AVEVA Group PLC3
Croda International PLC2
Experian PLC2 (+1)
GlaxoSmithKline PLC2 (-1)
HSBC Holdings PLC2
Kingspan Group PLC2
Nestle SA2 (+1)
Rentokil Initial PLC2
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC2
AB Dynamics PLC1 (NEW)
AJ Bell PLC1 (NEW)
Ashmore Group PLC1
B&M European Value Retail SA1
Bellway PLC1
Close Brothers Group PLC1 (NEW)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC1
Diageo PLC1
Diploma PLC1
Dunelm Group PLC1
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC1
Frontier Developments PLC1
Games Workshop Group PLC1
Gamma Communications PLC1
GB Group PLC1
Genus PLC1
Gresham House PLC1
Halma PLC1
Helios Towers PLC1 (NEW)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC1
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC1 (NEW)
Howden Joinery Group PLC1
Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC1 (NEW)
Intermediate Capital Group PLC1
Kainos Group PLC1
LondonMetric Property PLC1
National Grid PLC1 (-1)
Pets at Home Group PLC1 (NEW)
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC1
Polypipe Group PLC1
Primary Health Properties PLC1 (NEW)
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC1
Rio Tinto PLC1
S&P Global Inc1
SDL PLC1 (NEW)
Softcat PLC1 (-1)
SSE PLC1 (NEW)
Telecom Plus PLC1
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc1
Tristel PLC1 (NEW)
Unilever NV1
Unilever PLC1
UnitedHealth Group Inc1

source: Morningstar

*based on top 5 holdings

Learn from the best

 

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in. In the links below you can listen to our discussions with some of the UK's best and head to our podcast page to listen to all our fund manager interviews.

 

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last. “Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters. 

 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price, portfolio manager of hugely successful Allianz Technology Trust, is concerned about the valuations of US tech companies. In this podcast, he tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China.

 

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.

