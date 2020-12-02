Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK ESG favourites.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

How Relx is using big data to grow while producing better outcomes for its customers

Croda is an ESG favourite, but is it overpaying for its latest acquisition. Listen to what Phil Oakley thinks.

Top ESG Fund Managers' Favourite UK Shares

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SUSTAINABLE 02/12/2020 No. Funds AstraZeneca PLC 4 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4 RELX PLC 4 (+1) AVEVA Group PLC 3 Croda International PLC 2 Experian PLC 2 (+1) GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2 (-1) HSBC Holdings PLC 2 Kingspan Group PLC 2 Nestle SA 2 (+1) Rentokil Initial PLC 2 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC 2 AB Dynamics PLC 1 (NEW) AJ Bell PLC 1 (NEW) Ashmore Group PLC 1 B&M European Value Retail SA 1 Bellway PLC 1 Close Brothers Group PLC 1 (NEW) Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Diageo PLC 1 Diploma PLC 1 Dunelm Group PLC 1 EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC 1 Frontier Developments PLC 1 Games Workshop Group PLC 1 Gamma Communications PLC 1 GB Group PLC 1 Genus PLC 1 Gresham House PLC 1 Halma PLC 1 Helios Towers PLC 1 (NEW) Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC 1 (NEW) Howden Joinery Group PLC 1 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC 1 (NEW) Intermediate Capital Group PLC 1 Kainos Group PLC 1 LondonMetric Property PLC 1 National Grid PLC 1 (-1) Pets at Home Group PLC 1 (NEW) Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 1 Polypipe Group PLC 1 Primary Health Properties PLC 1 (NEW) Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 1 Rio Tinto PLC 1 S&P Global Inc 1 SDL PLC 1 (NEW) Softcat PLC 1 (-1) SSE PLC 1 (NEW) Telecom Plus PLC 1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1 Tristel PLC 1 (NEW) Unilever NV 1 Unilever PLC 1 UnitedHealth Group Inc 1

source: Morningstar

*based on top 5 holdings

Learn from the best

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in.

