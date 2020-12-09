MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite international shares

ESG fund managers' favourite international shares

By Algy Hall

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

Register here to download our exclusive table of fund manager favourites

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of Global ESG favourites.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

The lesson that taught top ESG favourite Microsoft (US:MSFT) to act responsibly and has helped keep it out of Capitol Hill's regulatory glare.

Why fund managers are targeting health mega trends through Thermo Fisher (US: TMO).

Top ESG Fund Managers' Favourite Global Shares

 

FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE
9/12/2020No. Funds
Microsoft Corp11 (+1)
Alphabet Inc A4 (+1)
Equinix Inc4 (+1)
Adobe Inc3
American Water Works Co Inc3
Apple Inc3 (+2)
Synopsys Inc3 (+1)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc3 (-2)
Autodesk Inc2 (+1)
Cadence Design Systems Inc2 (+1)
Charter Communications Inc A2 (+1)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S2
Eli Lilly and Co2 (+1)
Generac Holdings Inc2 (+1)
Koninklijke DSM NV2 (+1)
Lam Research Corp2 (+1)
Linde PLC2 (-1)
Rayonier Inc2 (+1)
adidas AG1
Adyen NV1
Amazon.com Inc1 (-1)
Applied Materials Inc1 (NEW)
AstraZeneca PLC1
Bandwidth Inc Class A1
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc1
Borregaard ASA1
Bunzl PLC1
Cisco Systems Inc1
Clean Harbors Inc1
Danone SA1
Deere & Co1
Delivery Hero SE1
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA1
Gerresheimer AG1
Humana Inc1
Iberdrola SA1
Indraprastha Gas Ltd1 (NEW)
IQVIA Holdings Inc1
Johnson & Johnson1
KDDI Corp1
Keyence Corp1
London Stock Exchange Group PLC1
MarketAxess Holdings Inc1
Mastercard Inc A1 (-1)
MSCI Inc1
Nintendo Co Ltd1 (NEW)
Novo Nordisk A/S B1
NXP Semiconductors NV1
Ormat Technologies Inc1 (NEW)
Rentokil Initial PLC1
Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.1 (-1)
SAP SE1
Schneider Electric SE1
Shopify Inc A1
SoftBank Group Corp1
Staar Surgical Co1
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd1 (-1)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR1
Tesla Inc1
Texas Instruments Inc1
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A1
Vestas Wind Systems A/S1 (NEW)
Visa Inc Class A1 (-1)

source: Morningstar

*based on top 5 holdings

Learn from the best

 

Understanding the investment process of some of the world's top fund managers can help private investors when they're picking stocks and when they're choosing which funds to invest in. In the links below you can listen to our discussions with some of the UK's best and head to our podcast page to listen to all our fund manager interviews.

 

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train hates selling companies so much that he can’t quite remember which stock he sold last. “Selling is an admission you’ve made a mistake,” he says in this interview with Leonora Walters. 

 

Walter Price: "The Chinese are a force to be reckoned with in technology"

Walter Price, portfolio manager of hugely successful Allianz Technology Trust, is concerned about the valuations of US tech companies. In this podcast, he tells us his views on growth, regulation, and China.

 

Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

Tension between the US and China isn’t something that worries Roddy Snell, co-manager at Baillie Gifford’s China Fund, Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund and Pacific Fund.

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Shares hitting highs and lows

  2. Companies smashing broker forecasts

  3. Ideas Farm: If it ain't broke(r)

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting share price dislocations

  2. Results 

    GB pays down debt and reinstates dividend

  3. Companies 

    Can Covid testing survive the vaccine?

  4. Taking Stock 

    Pershing Square hedges its bets in London

  5. The Trader 

    Why Hostelworld could be a 5-star trading opportunity

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting highs and lows

Find out which companies shares' are hitting new highs and lows this week

Shares hitting highs and lows

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: If it ain't broke(r)

Ideas Farm: If it ain't broke(r)

Ideas Farm 

Big Director Buys and Sells

Big Director Buys and Sells

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

ESG fund managers' favourite UK shares

More from Tips & Ideas

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting highs and lows

Find out which companies shares' are hitting new highs and lows this week

Shares hitting highs and lows

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Companies smashing broker forecasts

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting share price dislocations

Five small-cap funds are primed to deliver material gains to shareholders

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Tips of the Week 

Play the house builder recovery with Bellway

Play the house builder recovery with Bellway
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

BP looking green at the gills

BP looking green at the gills
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now