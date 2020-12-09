ESG fund managers' favourite international shares

Research suggests fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

Every week, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of Global ESG favourites.

Our fund managers’ best ideas tables constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

The lesson that taught top ESG favourite Microsoft (US:MSFT) to act responsibly and has helped keep it out of Capitol Hill's regulatory glare.

Why fund managers are targeting health mega trends through Thermo Fisher (US: TMO).

Top ESG Fund Managers' Favourite Global Shares

FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE 9/12/2020 No. Funds Microsoft Corp 11 (+1) Alphabet Inc A 4 (+1) Equinix Inc 4 (+1) Adobe Inc 3 American Water Works Co Inc 3 Apple Inc 3 (+2) Synopsys Inc 3 (+1) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3 (-2) Autodesk Inc 2 (+1) Cadence Design Systems Inc 2 (+1) Charter Communications Inc A 2 (+1) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 2 Eli Lilly and Co 2 (+1) Generac Holdings Inc 2 (+1) Koninklijke DSM NV 2 (+1) Lam Research Corp 2 (+1) Linde PLC 2 (-1) Rayonier Inc 2 (+1) adidas AG 1 Adyen NV 1 Amazon.com Inc 1 (-1) Applied Materials Inc 1 (NEW) AstraZeneca PLC 1 Bandwidth Inc Class A 1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 1 Borregaard ASA 1 Bunzl PLC 1 Cisco Systems Inc 1 Clean Harbors Inc 1 Danone SA 1 Deere & Co 1 Delivery Hero SE 1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 Gerresheimer AG 1 Humana Inc 1 Iberdrola SA 1 Indraprastha Gas Ltd 1 (NEW) IQVIA Holdings Inc 1 Johnson & Johnson 1 KDDI Corp 1 Keyence Corp 1 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 1 MarketAxess Holdings Inc 1 Mastercard Inc A 1 (-1) MSCI Inc 1 Nintendo Co Ltd 1 (NEW) Novo Nordisk A/S B 1 NXP Semiconductors NV 1 Ormat Technologies Inc 1 (NEW) Rentokil Initial PLC 1 Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 1 (-1) SAP SE 1 Schneider Electric SE 1 Shopify Inc A 1 SoftBank Group Corp 1 Staar Surgical Co 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1 (-1) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 1 Tesla Inc 1 Texas Instruments Inc 1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 1 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 1 (NEW) Visa Inc Class A 1 (-1)

source: Morningstar

*based on top 5 holdings

