Top 50 ETFs 2020: Core ETFs

UK EQUITIES (FOUR ETFS)

Mass dividend cuts and a slumping oil price have seen UK equities suffer more than most this year, with the FTSE All-Share losing around 17 per cent of its value in the first five months of 2020. But investors still have good reason to focus on their home market, from seemingly cheap valuations to a sense of familiarity and the convenience of holding sterling assets. A lingering home bias means that many investors start here before focusing on other equity regions.