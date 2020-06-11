Top 50 ETFS 2020: Satellite ETFs

UK EQUITIES (TWO ETFS)

Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (VMID)

As one panellist put it, this Vanguard FTSE 250 ETF stands out because it is “cheap and does what it says on the tin”. The fund provides exposure to a popular mid-cap market at a low cost of 0.1 per cent.

With £1.6bn in assets, it is much larger than both an equally cheap Xtrackers product and an iShares ETF that was once superior in terms of size.