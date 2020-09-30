What to look for in Tesco’s interim results

Tesco (TSCO) will release its interim results on Wednesday 7 October. The figures, which will cover its half year to the end of August, will arrive as supermarket shelves begin to look a little barren, with customers being warned not to repeat their stockpiling antics from earlier this year.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis