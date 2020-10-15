Grim coronavirus news overshadows economic data

Economic data scarcely seems to matter in a week the UK’s seven-day rolling average death count from coronavirus has risen substantially (81.9 as of October 13). Still, given that more lockdown restrictions seem certain to follow, the rise in cases, hospital admissions and, tragically, deaths are a better lead indicator for the economy than backward-looking numbers on output.
Economic Indicators
On "viable" jobs
Nobody knows what jobs will be viable in the post-Covid economy. The job of government is to support employment, not predict the pattern of it.
Chris Dillow