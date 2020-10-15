MenuSearch

Economic Indicators 

Grim coronavirus news overshadows economic data

Grim coronavirus news overshadows economic data

By James Norrington

Economic data scarcely seems to matter in a week the UK’s seven-day rolling average death count from coronavirus has risen substantially (81.9 as of October 13). Still, given that more lockdown restrictions seem certain to follow, the rise in cases, hospital admissions and, tragically, deaths are a better lead indicator for the economy than backward-looking numbers on output.

Economic Indicators 

On "viable" jobs

Nobody knows what jobs will be viable in the post-Covid economy. The job of government is to support employment, not predict the pattern of it.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Oct 12 - 16

Next week's numbers will bring signs of hope for the world economy, but also a warning for equity investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 5-9 Oct

The post-lockdown economic recovery is running out of steam, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Low rates: who's to blame?

If you want somebody to blame for nugatory returns on your savings, look to the government

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 28 Sep - 2 Oct

The world economy is recovering, but it is far from fully healed, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Week Ahead 

Week ahead: 19-23 October

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week ahead: 19-23 October

Week Ahead 

What to expect from Wetherspoon results

What to expect from Wetherspoon results

Week Ahead 

Week Ahead: 12 -16 October

Week Ahead: 12 -16 October

Week Ahead 

What to look for in Asos's full-year results

What to look for in Asos's full-year results
BUY

Week Ahead 

Week Ahead: 5-9 October

Week Ahead: 5-9 October

