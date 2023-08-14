Quality shares that can shine over time

US AI darlings are worth value averaging

Good to own London-listed growth stories

As we mentioned last month, investors in quality shares should consider a method like value averaging to help take the emotion out of difficult market timing decisions. This method is where you set a target minimum growth rate for the size of your holding in a company or security. If the stock itself goes up by a lot, then you don’t need to buy in much more to hit the monthly growth target. If the stock goes down, you’ll buy more but at a cheaper price. The drawback is that you may be buying in on further negative momentum or buying in slowly on positive momentum (although in the latter situation there is upside exposure).

While no method is perfect, value averaging is useful for building positions in high quality shares that any investor would be happy to own for the long run. Growth is the critical element, however. Some outstanding companies that are deservedly richly valued may just lack enough capacity to positively surprise the market for their shares to really deliver an outstanding return from the current price.

Therefore, important considerations on whether to value average steady investment into an expensively valued share are whether the company delivers a truly high return on invested capital (ROIC) - which is an indicator of the company’s capacity to compound returns - and the expected growth rates for earnings. Being exposed to exciting growth markets and opportunities is another factor, so of the shares flagged in this month’s quality screens, perhaps the most interesting larger companies are those in some way linked to the AI boom.

Of course, there is always a danger of mania taking hold when a technology is billed as so transformative, but when we’re discussing companies that already have strong market positions, profit margins and dependable cash flows, the risk isn’t really the same as some of the pre-profit (and sometimes even pre-revenue) businesses of the dotcom era.

Steady growth compounders

On our UK large cap quality screen, data, analytics and information business RELX (REL), is one such company. A classic candidate for a value averaging approach, the share price is off the high it reached in April and has been oscillating in a range since. Analysts’ earnings growth forecasts are steady for the current and next financial year and the company has a strong record on delivering ROIC, which holds it in good stead.

On our US screen, share prices look rich as multiples of next twelve months’ forward earnings estimates. But some of the double digit growth rates in forecast earnings underpin those valuations. Furthermore, although US CPI up-ticked slightly for July to 3.2 per cent (having declined in June), the issue around interest rates and stock valuations now seems to be more when the Federal Reserve will signal its pause in rate rises is permanent, rather than fears of more aggressive tightening.

Screen topper Arista Networks (US:ANET) boasts it provides software-driven, cognitive cloud networking to support large scale data centre environments. Such an offering in a key area of IT infrastructure has excited analysts forecasting double digit earnings growth and the business delivers high ROIC. The valuation of 27x 12-month forward earnings is steep, but this is a quality growth stock. It’s easy to over-hype such businesses, and this is one such instance where a value average approach could be useful in containing animal spirits while still building a position.

The same is true of companies like Adobe (US:ADBE), Mastercard (US:MA), Visa (US:V.) and Alphabet (US:GOOGL) - all great businesses with continued growth prospects but where the circumstances of economic and monetary policy uncertainty may yet provide better entry points. Not worrying about market timing and having a system, as well as being circumspect how much asset allocation is invested in equities overall, is the best way to balance peace of mind with not missing out on upside.

In the case of smaller companies which can have more volatile share prices the approach works well, too, especially a business that has potential to keep on growing. Aim-listed Cerillion (CER) is a billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM) software specialist that continues to win new contracts and its margins and returns on capital justify a rich valuation.

Another Aim stock that stands out is pollster and data analytics business YouGov (YOU), although as the Financial Times reports, thanks to the acquisition of German market research group GfK earlier this year, its greater scale has caused it to consider moving the listing to New York.