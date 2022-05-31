Pension calculator – is your pension on track?

There is no one-size-fits-all rule for how much you need to save now to ensure a comfortable retirement and to maintain your current lifestyle, but our pension calculator can help. Making a plan based on your personal circumstances is the most accurate way to assess what income you should aim for in retirement, how big a pension pot you might need to generate that income, and what your monthly contributions should be to build up that target pension pot. This is where our pension calculator comes in.

In a matter of minutes, you’ll get a forecast of the likely pension income you’ll receive when you retire. Your forecast will include income from workplace and private defined-benefit and defined-contribution pensions and your state pension. A target retirement income to aim for, taking into account your salary. And when you get your results, you can alter your retirement age to see how that would affect your retirement income. You can also see how increasing your contributions or taking a smaller tax-free lump sum would affect your annual pension.