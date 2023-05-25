/
How to build the perfect pension portfolio

Our rules of thumb to help your plan stand the test of time
May 25, 2023
  • Choosing the best asset allocation for your Sipp is no easy task, but there are some useful guidelines to heed
  • We look at the best strategies for growth investors, income hunters and those looking to protect their wealth

One obvious benefit to running a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) is the control you have over the underlying portfolio. But such freedom invites a good deal of responsibility, given the huge effect performance can have on your circumstances. So while every investor is slightly different, a few rules of thumb are useful when it comes to building a portfolio.

 

