How to build the perfect pension portfolio

Choosing the best asset allocation for your Sipp is no easy task, but there are some useful guidelines to heed

We look at the best strategies for growth investors, income hunters and those looking to protect their wealth

One obvious benefit to running a self-invested personal pension (Sipp) is the control you have over the underlying portfolio. But such freedom invites a good deal of responsibility, given the huge effect performance can have on your circumstances. So while every investor is slightly different, a few rules of thumb are useful when it comes to building a portfolio.