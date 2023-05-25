/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
sipps

Five rules to follow when drawing your pension

Demystifying what you do with your Sipp when you retire
Five rules to follow when drawing your pension
May 25, 2023
  • The 4 per cent rule on withdrawals won’t be the best for everyone
  • Keep about a year's worth of expenses in cash
  • Costs, taxes and other sources of income are all factors to consider

After decades of hard work, you have finally retired and are ready to reap the rewards of your efforts. But shifting your focus from saving money into your pension to spending it is a big change, and you will have to make some important financial decisions.

Here are the key things to consider when you start drawing money from your self-invested personal pension (Sipp), so that you can enjoy a comfortable retirement and make the most of your investments.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data