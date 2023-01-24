/
How much the UK state pension will pay you

In a tiered and complex system it’s vital you know exactly what you’ll receive each week
January 24, 2023
  • The state pension rises every April but different people receive different amounts
  • With inflation eating away at your income it's important to make sure your National Insurance record is complete

Pensioners in the UK have little wiggle room to manage sky-high inflation as the state pension only just covers the average cost of retirement, new research shows.

With inflation running in double digits and likely to stay higher for longer, it is vital those in retirement know exactly how much their state benefits pay so they can plan accordingly.

