Why you might be owed £8,900 in state pension money

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates that about 237,000 pensioners have been underpaid the state pension and so far has identified 31,817 such cases. The National Audit Office estimates that the average repayment owed to affected pensioners is £8,900.

The issue largely affects women who started to claim the state pension before April 2016. Many did not receive the state pension they were entitled to under their husband's National Insurance (NI) record and others did not get uplifts they were entitled to when their husbands died.