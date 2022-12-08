How deferring can bump up your state pension

You can increase your state pension by not drawing it as soon as you are eligible It can take a long time to recoup what you deferred

You can increase the amount of state pension you get by not drawing it as soon as you are eligible. And if you already receive the state pension you can suspend the payments and receive an uplift when they restart, though can only do this once.

If you delay or suspend taking the new state pension, for every nine weeks it is delayed the pension increases by 1 per cent, and after one year's delay it increases by 5.8 per cent. This is in addition to annual triple lock increases.