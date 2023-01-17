/
How to use your pension tax-free lump sum

Be mindful of the pitfalls whether you're paying off debt or going on a holiday
January 17, 2023
  • You can use the sum to clear your mortgage, but it might pay to give your pot more time to grow
  • Avoid withdrawing just to park money in a savings account or reinvest it
  • Tax-free cash could be more useful later in retirement

Giving you access to a nice nest egg with no tax liability, the 25 per cent pension tax-free lump sum can be a great option for those who use it wisely.

Once you turn 55, you are able to withdraw up to a quarter of your pension tax-free. The remaining 75 per cent of the pot can then be moved into a drawdown plan, used to buy an annuity or also taken as cash, and will be subject to income tax.

