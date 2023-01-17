How to use your pension tax-free lump sum

You can use the sum to clear your mortgage, but it might pay to give your pot more time to grow

Avoid withdrawing just to park money in a savings account or reinvest it

Tax-free cash could be more useful later in retirement

Giving you access to a nice nest egg with no tax liability, the 25 per cent pension tax-free lump sum can be a great option for those who use it wisely.

Once you turn 55, you are able to withdraw up to a quarter of your pension tax-free. The remaining 75 per cent of the pot can then be moved into a drawdown plan, used to buy an annuity or also taken as cash, and will be subject to income tax.