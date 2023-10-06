Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Growth opportunities justify high share prices

Quality and a growing addressable market are worth paying up for.
Growth opportunities justify high share prices
October 6, 2023
  • This great SaaS company justifies its price tag.
  • Plus a cyclical events business that could be worth a lot to someone.

This week we look at a US software as a service (SaaS) business that still has tremendous growth potential which justifies its lofty market valuation. Plus we run the rule over an events business recovering well from Covid.

US-listed Intuit (US:INTU) has had phenomenal success and is a share that has trounced the S&P 500 over the last decade.  The company's Quickbooks financial software brand, as well as other finance-related products, have powered growth amongst small businesses, accountants and self-employed individuals and delivered stunning returns for shareholders. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data