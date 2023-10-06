Growth opportunities justify high share prices

This great SaaS company justifies its price tag.

Plus a cyclical events business that could be worth a lot to someone.

This week we look at a US software as a service (SaaS) business that still has tremendous growth potential which justifies its lofty market valuation. Plus we run the rule over an events business recovering well from Covid.

US-listed Intuit (US:INTU) has had phenomenal success and is a share that has trounced the S&P 500 over the last decade. The company's Quickbooks financial software brand, as well as other finance-related products, have powered growth amongst small businesses, accountants and self-employed individuals and delivered stunning returns for shareholders.