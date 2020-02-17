Aim-traded shares that hit the target

Aim-traded shares in UK advertising and marketing specialist The Mission Group (TMG:98p) achieved my 100p target price last Friday and the holding has produced a total return of 87 per cent since I first suggested buying ('Alpha Company Research: Simon Thompson’s latest bargain buy', 11 Oct 2018).

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe