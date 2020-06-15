MenuSearch

Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

By Lauren Almeida

Shares in Pearson (PSON) climbed up as much as 13  per cent on 12 June, following the news that active investment manager Cevian Capital had bought a 5.4 per cent stake in the publisher and said that it expected a new chief executive with a “clear track-record of shareholder-value creation” to realise the company’s “full potential”. 

