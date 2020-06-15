Activist investor buys stake in Pearson

Shares in Pearson (PSON) climbed up as much as 13 per cent on 12 June, following the news that active investment manager Cevian Capital had bought a 5.4 per cent stake in the publisher and said that it expected a new chief executive with a “clear track-record of shareholder-value creation” to realise the company’s “full potential”.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis