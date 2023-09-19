The best picks in the European utilities market

In our first two articles in this series, we looked at what is now a fairly limited UK utility companies sector. In our third instalment, we look at this sector in continental Europe, where there is a much larger and more diverse group of companies than we see on the home front. We also find here ownership of many of the UK electricity and water companies, including all five of the UK’s still operating nuclear power stations. There is only one UK stock in the European top 10 utilities by market cap, or two in the top 20.

The largest utility stock listed in Europe is Spain’s Iberdrola (ES:IBE), followed by Italy’s ENEL (IT:ENEL) and our own National Grid (NG.). The top three previously included Germany’s Uniper SE, an electricity generator (born out of EOn’s upstream and downstream split) but this was nationalised at the end of 2022. In many countries, there is still a sizeable amount of total state control of electricity and water, including in France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Ireland and Sweden.

Power mix

In common with UK power companies, those involved in European electricity generation and distribution have been reporting super-normal profits due to gyrations in the gas market, and soon face a fall to earth, assuming some measure of stability and normality returns to the energy market. Gas remains the prime and largest single material for electricity generation, although the profile of generation varies considerably across Europe. The overall European electricity mix is different from that of the UK – the UK uses considerably more wind, for example, unsurprising as an island.

Notably, Europe still uses a lot of coal, while in the UK this has been reduced almost to zero. Many of the former eastern bloc nations still rely heavily on coal, and Germany is still a major coal burner with close to one-third of its electricity coming from this source – and this has been rising as the country races to replace gas and its continuing decommissioning of nuclear power. In both markets, however, fossil fuel usage remains close to 40 per cent.

Sector performance

In 2022 and 2023, European utility stocks have had a mixed share price performance. While this is, in part, because energy prices have been volatile, this has largely been due to something much more mundane: rising interest rates.

Like the UK’s utilities, many EU utilities have a capital structure skewed more towards debt than equity, although with many debt issues long-dated and with fixed interest rates, the real impact on reported profits is still some way off. That said, the market still reflects that longer-term issue today. Another issue is that some new-generation energy businesses or subsidiaries are not yet profitable but are valued based on long-term future profits discounted to a net present value – discount rates are up, so valuations are down.

This rise in discount rates also affects asset values, which in turn can make the raising of new funds, both debt and equity, potentially more problematic. All power businesses will need to make heavy new capital calls in the coming decade, and some investors are beginning to sniff potentially material dilution arising from this. Other concerns have been around the lifecycle costs for new-generation power plants (wind, solar, biomass, small modular nuclear, hydrogen, battery storage etc) which remain largely unknown and risk being materially higher than previous estimates.

There is also a delicate balance in the market’s mind about the pace of the long-term rise in demand for electricity via decarbonisation (replacing gas in electricity generation, domestic cooking/heating, heavy industry demand and cars) and the rate of growth in generating capacity. This is more acute in the EU than in the UK as there is greater urgency for change.

There are some concerns that supply is set to grow much faster than demand and that this risks placing both acute and chronic pressure on wholesale electricity pricing, and in turn industry margins. Against market prices well above €100 per megawatt-hour (MWh), ratings agency S&P believes that supply/demand imbalances by 2030 could push prices 30 to 60 per cent lower structurally than today, with low-point pricing 90 per cent lower. More importantly, these low points could be experienced perhaps 50 per cent of the time, whereas today low-point pricing is only around 5 per cent in the total pricing mix.

New market pressures are also arising from new players, and not just the more traditional start-ups. The big, dirty, old-school energy businesses in upstream oil and gas are keen to clean up their act and image by rapidly expanding their green credentials. While smaller businesses could potentially struggle to access funding, these industrial giants have vast resources at their disposal and risk stealing market share from established utility businesses.

All of this gives rise to the age-old question of capital allocation – what sized slice of the cake do all of the interested parties get? The pull on available cash flows and new capital is always a tussle between maintenance/upgrade investment, new investment, debt repayment or funding shareholder distributions. Given the likely pace of new investment and the pressure to reduce debt, there are plenty of reasons to fear that shareholders in this sector may get the shortest shrift via fewer buybacks and pressure on dividends. Here in the UK, we have already seen the once totemic, bond-proxy utility SSE (SSE) rewrite its dividend policy twice.

So while the green energy revolution or the ‘second age of electrification’ in Europe might appear to be a lucrative area for investors, there clearly are plenty of risks in what had only a couple of years ago appeared to be much more of a ‘sure thing’.