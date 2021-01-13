Prepare for John Menzies’ take-off

John Menzies (MNZS) offers ground services, air cargo services, fuelling services, and more. The bulk of its business comes from airline customers, which means you could class Menzies as a picks and shovels play on the airline industry. It doesn’t matter much about the profits of the airlines so long as they are still in business to pay.

