Top 50 ETFs 2022: Satellite ETFs

From dividend ETFs to factor funds, the list contains some more targeted options

Such funds tend to require more scrutiny than a core option

SATELLITE ETFS

UK EQUITIES (2 ETFS)

Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (VMID)

A fund some may even view as a core holding, this ETF remains popular among our panel as a source of exposure to UK mid-caps. It tracks the FTSE 250 for just 0.1 per cent and has roughly £1.8bn in assets.

SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (UKDV)

The income woes of 2020 prompted us to drop some especially yield-hungry dividend ETFs from the list that year and replace them with more defensive products. In the UK, this meant ditching the iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (IUKD), which simply targets a higher-yielding subset of the FTSE 350, and replacing it with this fund. The SPDR ETF seeks out the 40 highest-yielding UK stocks within the S&P Europe Broad Market index, with the important caveat being that it only invests in companies that have had stable or rising dividends for at least seven years in a row.

This, in theory, gives the SPDR a more defensive profile, but it can also mean missing out on high-yielders with a shorter track record, and/or some gains in more cyclical parts of a market such as the UK. The SPDR fund recently had a 3.7 per cent yield versus a 12-month trailing yield of 6.4 per cent from the iShares fund. The SPDR ETF has also struggled in the past year while the iShares rival has prospered: the seven-year rule means the SPDR fund has no exposure to the oil & gas or commodities giants that have performed well in 2022.

We still prefer the more defensive ETFs in our list, but as the above data shows, understanding the underlying process is a crucial part of due diligence. As noted earlier, investors could simply use the likes of a FTSE 100 ETF for its dividends and remove some of these complications.

US EQUITIES (4 ETFS)

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (EQQQ)

This has been an uncomfortable fund to hold, having given up more than a fifth of its value in the first six months of the year amid the violent sell-off in US tech.

But it continues to stand out if you do seek a concentrated play on names such as Apple and Microsoft: here, the information technology sector makes up around half the portfolio, with the remainder in other non-financial companies. Its 0.3 per cent fee doesn’t seem too excessive for a somewhat specialist fund, and it offers a good level of liquidity.

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVUS)

Many of the funds in our Satellite list aim to serve a specific function – with the proviso that they may sometimes fail to do so, and that investors should always seek to look under the bonnet and understand how a fund chooses its holdings. This fund and a host of other factor ETFs remain in the list as a play on different investment styles, and have had varied fortunes amid the market rotations of recent years.

Happily, this fund has delivered the goods amid recent volatility. It’s down by around 4 per cent in the six months to late June, but that looks much healthier than an 11.3 per cent tumble in the S&P 500 itself. The minimum volatility fund is also up by 10.4 per cent over a year, compared with a 1.5 per cent gain in the S&P 500 (as with all funds in this list, performance figures cited are in sterling terms, rather than local currencies such as US dollars).

The fund looks to “minimise the market’s peaks and valleys”, and it’s notable that it has tended to have very limited exposure to some of the major US tech stocks. Its position sizes are relatively small, with the largest making up just 2.4 per cent of the portfolio in late June, and it contained 94 holdings overall. When it comes to cost, investors pay a fairly modest 0.2 per cent for a fund with a more complicated methodology than a vanilla tracker.

Fidelity US Quality Income UCITS ETF (FUSI)

Another example of our preference for more defensive dividend ETFs, this fund looks for a high income but from “financially robust” companies. It recently offered a distribution yield of around 2.1 per cent – not a bad amount in the growth-oriented US market – while delivering better total returns than the S&P 500 over the past six and 12 months. As ever, it’s worth casting an eye over the holdings and whether you might be doubling up on certain exposures. The fund recently had more than 100 holdings across a variety of sectors, but this included decent positions in Apple and Microsoft.

While some may prefer a more active approach to income hunting, this remains an interesting option on a fee of just 0.25 per cent.

SPDR Russell 2000 US Small Cap UCITS ETF (R2SC)

US smaller companies have had a year to forget so far, but this remains a good way to access that particular segment of the market. A 0.3 per cent fee makes this not onerously expensive for a small-cap product and, like many such funds, this is diversified across a large number of holdings. The fund held more than 1,800 shares at the time of writing, with its biggest position making up just 0.4 per cent of assets. Its larger sector allocations were to financials, healthcare and industrials.

If investors are tempted to diversify their US exposure beyond the big names, this isn’t the only way to do so. While we remain happy with this fund, the panel pointed to some possible alternatives. Al-Hariri favoured the iShares MSCI USA Small Cap ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (CUS1), arguing that an allocation to the MSCI index sat alongside the S&P 500 better than the Russell 2000. That said, the latter remains a traditional and well-established way to play US smaller companies.

GLOBAL EQUITIES (4 ETFS)

iShares MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF (WLDS)

This fund continues to tick the right boxes for investors seeking catch-all exposure to smaller companies. It’s large and liquid, comes with a 0.35 per cent fee that looks reasonable given its specialist nature, and is still well-diversified with nearly 3,500 stocks. Some investors prefer to control their small-cap exposure via a handful of regional funds, but this is a broader option.

The fund is not immune to the structural quirks of global portfolios with a large-cap emphasis: nearly 60 per cent of the portfolio was in US shares in late June, with Japan representing 10.8 per cent and the UK accounting for 6.1 per cent. Sector and regional allocations may tell us more about the fund than its individual holdings, given that its largest position made up just 0.2 per cent of assets.

Last year, we noted that the 'meme stock' investing craze had made its mark on this fund, with AMC Entertainment (US:AMC) having become its biggest holding. With its share price plunging since, AMC is now totally absent from the portfolio.

New: Xtrackers MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (XDEB)

A new entrant to this list, this Xtrackers fund tracks exactly the same index as the iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MINV) we have favoured for the past few years. The Xtrackers fund replaces it as a slightly cheaper option that still has a good level of scale.

Much like the US minimum volatility ETF in our list, this fund has fared much better than the most relevant equity index. The MSCI World index has been hit hard over six and 12 months, in part thanks to its large US component. This fund, by contrast, has limited its losses over six months and remains in the black over 12. As with its US minimum volatility counterpart, this seems to relate partly to having just a modest allocation to the US tech giants.

Like many global trackers this fund still has heavy exposure to the US, which made up nearly two-thirds of the portfolio in late June. Given the level of overlap, investors may be more inclined to use MVUS, which has a slightly lower fee.

Fidelity Global Quality Income UCITS ETF (FGQD)

Like its US equivalent, this fund has performed well versus the wider market over six and 12 months. It also has a slightly juicier yield, of 2.8 per cent.

As with the other global options, we would highlight the fact that this has a good level of US exposure, and a decent level of overlap with the equivalent US ETF in our list. With a 0.4 per cent fee, it’s also slightly more expensive. But it fits in well with our approach of favouring defensive dividend portfolios, and may appeal to the investor seeking a broader offering.

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor UCITS ETF (IWFV)

Not immune to the ravages of the recent sell-off, many cyclical shares have nevertheless held up better than other parts of the market. That means we’ve seen value investors beating their quality and growth-minded peers, even if they are still registering some modest losses.

That’s certainly the story of this fund, which has outperformed the MSCI World index amid the recent volatility. Over six months, it has also suffered less than the other MSCI World factor ETFs offered by iShares, be they the minimum volatility portfolio previously in our list or a multi-factor option, an equal-weighted option, a quality fund and a momentum play.

Nowadays, there are fewer ETFs that invest based on specific investment factors, but this one offers a broad value option at a cost of 0.3 per cent. As we’ve discussed before, some limitations are worth remembering: for one, this fund tends to stay roughly in line with the MSCI World index in terms of sector allocations, meaning it cannot double down on specific cyclical industries enjoying a hot streak. That’s a reason some specialists prefer funds targeting individual sectors – although these can come with greater volatility, as the huge returns on energy funds and recent large losses in financials funds illustrate.

It’s also worth remembering that regional equity funds can serve as a proxy on investment styles to some extent. In this instance, a FTSE 100 tracker can act as something of a value play.

Dropped: iShares Edge MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MINV)

As mentioned, this fund still serves a purpose, but exits the list in favour of a slightly cheaper rival.

JAPAN EQUITIES (1 ETF)

IShares MSCI Japan Small Cap UCITS ETF (ISJP)

Offering small-cap exposure in one of the major equity regions, this fund typically receives pretty lukewarm support from our panel. Our specialists dislike its offputtingly high 0.58 per cent price tag, but begrudgingly acknowledge a scarcity of alternatives in this ETF space. However, it should be noted that some of this fee pain is offset by the level of return generated by securities lending, something that amounted to 0.26 per cent in the year to the end of March.

The fund is at least liquid and well-diversified across more than 800 holdings. But with an eye on its high charges, investors might note that it has underperformed six of the eight active, open-ended funds in the Investment Association’s Japanese Smaller Companies sector over a five-year period.

EUROPE EQUITIES (2 ETFS)

iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF (IEFV)

Conditions can always turn, but this value fund has outperformed the wider market in recent times. Like the other funds in this iShares factor range, it’s large and fairly cheap. It provides some fairly broad value exposure with the same advantages and limitations as its peers when it comes to issues like sector neutrality.

On an asset allocation note, we should highlight the fact that this portfolio includes the UK, with domestic shares making up nearly a third of the fund in late June. This is easily observed in the holdings list, where the fund’s biggest position, British American Tobacco (BATS), made up 7.7 per cent of assets as of that date.

Fidelity Europe Quality Income UCITS ETF (FEUI)

Unlike the other Fidelity dividend ETFs in the list, this fund has had an extremely poor year, amounting to a double-digit paper loss and even an underperformance of the broader market. That may explain why its yield recently came to 4.1 per cent, significantly up from the 2.5 per cent when we compiled 2021’s list. While examining its holdings and sector weightings is key, it might be one to draw in a few bargain hunters.

Again, it’s worth flagging that UK shares have a presence in the fund, potentially muddying the water when it comes to asset allocation. An additional note of caution relates to the fund’s relatively limited size, with it having just $35mn in net assets at the end of May. This can reduce liquidity and increase trading costs.

ASIA PACIFIC EQUITIES (1 ETF)

SPDR S&P Pan Asia Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (PADV)

Like some of the other more defensively minded dividend ETFs, this fund hasn’t held up too badly in the past year, taking losses that look moderate compared with those of the MSCI AC Asia index. But those losses may explain a slight uptick in its yield, which recently came to 4.4 per cent compared with 3.5 per cent a year ago.

Like the other Dividend Aristocrats fund in the list, this ETF has a focus on dividend-paying companies with a fairly long record of raising their payouts, something that should theoretically lead to a more defensive portfolio. It’s a relatively diversified portfolio, too, with nearly 100 holdings on 29 June. In terms of asset allocation, it has a fairly chunky 30 per cent allocation to real estate companies, while its regional weightings also stand out. The fund has a 30 per cent weighting to Japan and a similar allocation to China.

EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES (3 ETFS)

IShares Edge MSCI Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (EMV)

If some other minimum volatility ETFs have had mixed fortunes, this fund has an excellent record of holding up better than the broader market in choppy periods. It has done so again in the past year, limiting most of the losses taken in the MSCI Emerging Markets index. A 0.4 per cent fee makes this more expensive than the other minimum volatility funds in the list, but investors do appear to get their money’s worth.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap UCITS ETF (EMSM)

This fund stays on the list as a small-cap play in an interesting region – with the caveat that its 0.55 per cent fee still looks fairly pricey. It had 1,778 holdings in late June, with no position size breaching the 0.3 per cent threshold. Interestingly, it is much less China-centric than the average large-cap emerging market fund, with 21.4 per cent of its assets in Taiwan, 21.1 per cent in India and 14.6 per cent in South Korea. Chinese shares make up just 10.4 per cent of the portfolio.

Franklin FTSE China UCITS ETF (FRCH)

Volatile as investing in China has been in the past two years, it’s a market some might wish to target in a more direct fashion. This fund presents an appealing option thanks to its extremely competitive 0.19 per cent fee and a good level of scale, just over three years since it launched.

Like many single-country funds it has a notable level of concentration, with the two biggest holdings, Tencent and Alibaba, making up roughly a fifth of the portfolio in late June. But the fund did have 906 holdings, meaning much of the portfolio is spread out more broadly.

As we noted last year, the number of China funds on the market has started to proliferate, presenting a variety of options. For now, this fund offers key exposure to an interesting but risky market at a price that seems hard to beat.

BONDS (5 ETFS)

Invesco US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (TRXS)

With the higher yields on offer, investors may be interested in looking beyond UK gilts to US Treasuries. Our panel has tended to like this fund for its fairly middle-of-the-road level of duration, and the fact that it charges a pretty low 0.1 per cent.

To reference our core bond list, it’s worth noting that the iShares Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (AGBP) has a decent level of exposure to US debt – creating the potential for a degree of overlap.

JPMorgan Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF (JHYP)

Introduced last year as a play on high-yield bonds, this fund has sustained some moderate losses in the past year. That reflects the resilience of high yield in the face of concerns about inflation and rising rates, but the subsector could struggle if the economy were to enter a recession.

The fund itself seeks to provide yield and diversification but with “improved security selection to reduce overall volatility and drawdown”. As part of that, the fund’s index seeks to combine exposure to bonds with strong value, quality and momentum characteristics. This thoughtful approach, and its 0.35 per cent fee, continue to separate it from the pack.

Lyxor Core US TIPS UCITS ETF (TIPG)

Introduced to the list in 2021 as another option in a time of rising inflation expectations, this ETF has had a good year. Coming in with a low fee of 0.09 per cent, it could nevertheless prove vulnerable amid further monetary tightening – something for investors to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

Vanguard USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF (VEMT)

This fund keeps its place in list thanks to a low 0.25 per cent charge and a high level of diversification, with more than 1,250 bonds in the portfolio. Likewise, it has a spread of different exposures when it comes to geography, bond maturity and credit quality.

The fund focuses on dollar-denominated, 'hard' currency debt, which can prove less volatile than local currency bonds. But emerging market debt continues to come with a high level of risk as well as reward.

New: iShares $ Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF (IBO1)

With markets looking so volatile, our specialists were interested in the idea of introducing a short-duration bond fund as a place to park investor cash. While these come in different forms – from their region of choice to whether they buy government or corporate bonds – we have highlighted this option in 2022. With a focus on short-maturity US Treasuries, it should put your cash to work while broadly avoiding the volatility seen in some other bonds.

A handful of short-duration options are available depending on your preferred market. Charles Stanley’s Hutchinson highlighted funds including the iShares £ Corporate Bond 0-5yr UCITS ETF (IS15) and the iShares Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF (ERNS).