Ideas Farm: Born, not Made.com

Should you avoid IPOs in buoyant markets?

On 21 June 2021, the home furniture website Made.com (MADE) listed its shares in London at 200p each, raising £100mn. The price was “a bit disappointing”, according to a banker not involved in the listing who spoke to the Financial Times, although the sale of a further £94mn-worth of stock by early investors including co-founders Ning Li and Brent Hoberman cushioned the blow.

With cash-flush equity markets keen to back pandemic winners, a debut market valuation of £1bn had been touted, although everyone ultimately settled at £775mn. Thirteen months later, the company is now worth £35mn, after top-line growth slowed then inverted, margins collapsed, and net cash cratered from £175mn to £31.5mn in the space of a year.

Last week, the group confirmed a fresh equity raise was being considered to prop up the fast-disintegrating balance sheet. At what price, and how long those funds might last, is hard to say.

Investors can and should ask questions of management. But the company’s public journey is also a prime example of peak optimism colliding with a sudden and brutal downturn. A year ago, with share prices surging, plenty of sensible people were willing to stomach a loss-making platform business if signs were there to suggest good recent growth could continue.

If that weren’t so, how else are we to explain the parallels with fellow 2021 debutants Deliveroo (ROO), Victorian Plumbing (VIC), In The Style (ITS) and Revolution Beauty (REVB), which together raised £2.2bn over four months and whose shares are now down 79, 82, 85 and 90 per cent, respectively?

Today, with interest rates and prices rising as the economy shrinks, tests are tougher. So far in 2022, the only primary share listings to have raised at least £100mn in London have been special-purpose acquisition companies, none of which has yet bought a company.

It’s easy to scoff at stories of public listings gone awry or bemoan the fact that Made.com’s founders and bankers nailed their timing. The job of pricing companies and predicting near-term market swings is never easy, even if the past 12 months turn has been especially abrupt.

But we don’t need hindsight to tell us that in the last decade valuations often exceeded long-term averages, or that years of strong performance created the perfect conditions for investors to apply too much weight to their acumen in successful recent predictions and confidence in future bets.

This also meant issuers could usually float their boats into calm and receptive waters. Which begs the question: should IPO investors pay attention not only to a business’s fundamentals and valuation, but recent market returns?

To try and answer this question, I compared the total returns from every listing in London over the past decade with the trailing 12-month price return in the MSCI World Index at the time of the offer. On a scatter graph, the results show little to no correlation. But trim the outliers and group the results into comparable sample sizes, and a trend does emerge: the higher the equity market return in the year before an offer, the worse the total return from the IPO.

We shouldn’t read too much into these figures. Correlation is not causation, and any correlation that does exist is probably skewed by the recent listing cycle and the litany of dud floats in the junior market. But it doesn’t seem daft to assume that a business that can raise cash when trading conditions and investor scrutiny are tougher should do better over the long run. Excellent companies are often born before they join public markets, not made by them.

In theory, the equity risk premium should also be higher following market sell-offs, further enhancing the long-term returns from tougher companies. Following a 10 per cent drop in the MSCI World Index over the past year, now might be a time to test that theory. Unfortunately, with capital markets as they are, investors will probably have to wait a while to do so.