A trust that’s proved it can navigate the new market

Active managers who blame their recent underperformance on unforeseen circumstances – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation – conveniently forget that while nobody expected a war, sky-high valuations on growth stocks were a warning sign that something had to give. F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) made that call when it mattered. It cut down on pricey big-name stocks ahead of its peers, reaped the benefits last year, and looks well positioned to keep up with the challenges of 2023.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Diversified global focus

Knows when to sell

Outperformed peers in 2022

Long history of dividend growth Bear points Somewhat bearish outlook

PE exposure could hurt NAV

Manager Paul Niven says the trust started reducing its exposure to large-cap US growth stocks in the second half of 2020, on the basis that valuations had become stretched, and did so again in early 2022. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (US:META), which went from being the trust’s fifth holding in December 2021 to being left out of the top 100 one year later, is a notable example of this shift.