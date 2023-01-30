'Can I cut my tax bill by making a rental my primary residence?'

Can I make a rental property my principal private residence to escape capital gains tax (CGT) under the principal prime residence rule? We bought the property for £48,000 in 1992, and its value is now about £380,000. We have never lived in the property – it has always been let.

To minimise the inheritance tax (IHT) liability, we are planning to sell the property and gift the proceeds to our daughters. I and my husband, who is 82, hold the property in joint names. If one of us dies within seven years of doing this, I assume it will be subject to both CGT and IHT. So would there be any advantage to changing the ownership basis to tenancy in common?