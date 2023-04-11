'Can I retire at 65 and have £30,000 a year?'

- Wants to buy a more expensive home in the next two years
- Retire at 65 with a £30,000 annual income
- Needs help deciding asset allocation and how to invest
Reader Portfolio
Michael 35
Description
Pensions and Isa invested in funds and direct equity holdings, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Get married and start family in next two years, buy home worth about £850,000, retire at age 65 on income of £30,000 a year with investments worth £1mn plus
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Michael is age 35 and his partner is 30. He earns between £120,000 and £130,000 a year and she is self employed and earns £50,000 a year.