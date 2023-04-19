/
Analysts think this stock's share price will quadruple

It has announced a company-transforming seven-year agreement highlighting its bargain share price
April 19, 2023
  • Ground-breaking seven-year agreement with a Tier One OEM
  • Agreement to develop next-generation CT detector technology
  • Positive trading update

Sedgefield-based Kromek (KMK:6.85p), a radiation detection technology company focused on the medical imaging and nuclear markets, has announced a company-transforming seven-year agreement with a top-tier original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to develop cadmium zinc telluride (CZT)-based detectors for the client’s advanced medical imaging scanners.

Following a short development period, the agreement will transition into a longer commercial supply phase. The enhanced image quality associated with the technology could enable the earlier detection of diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing efficiencies within healthcare settings.

