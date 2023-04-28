'I want to buy a £1mn home – how should I invest?'

A junior doctor wants to upgrade to a bigger property – and buy a second home in future

He has a good risk tolerance, but wants to simplify his existing portfolio

He also wonders about adding smaller companies and private equity into his investment mix

Reader Portfolio James 28 Description Mortgage-free £425,000 property, NHS pension, £96,000 Isa and £10,000 trading account Objectives Optimise investment portfolio and upsize a property Portfolio type Investing for growth

James is a 28-year-old junior doctor earning £55,000 a year. He has a two-bedroom flat in London worth £425,000 with no mortgage, the prospect of a defined-benefit pension in future, £96,000 in an Isa and £10,000 in a dealing account, as well as £2,000 in a current account. He may also inherit a portfolio worth around £400,000 in the next decade, although this is not guaranteed. James has no plans to increase his retirement savings beyond his NHS pension.

In future, he hopes to upgrade his property to a two- or three-bedroom house in London, which at current prices would cost around £1mn. “I would also like to have saving targeted towards a second home – a cottage down in the West Country, within the next two decades,” he adds. He would also eventually like to have children, either via surrogacy or adoption.

James started investing in February 2020, and has witnessed the highs and lows of the lockdown and reopening phases of the pandemic. “I have ridden multiple waves of the China boom in 2020 and 2021, and the technology boom,” he says. “I vividly remember working shifts in the pandemic and sitting on a loss of 20 to 30 per cent in April 2020.”

He avoided cryptocurrency, viewing it as a speculative bubble, and has a preference for growth stocks over value. Macroeconomic trends have tended to influence his asset allocation decisions, and James currently has a third of his portfolio in Europe, a third in the US and a third in Asia. He notes that his interest in the E7 group of China, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia and Malaysia has increased.

James is now contemplating the prospect of simplifying his portfolio. “I’m interested in perhaps reducing the number of holdings within the portfolio and selling holdings and reinvesting within the themes,” he says. “I would also like to review unnecessary duplication within the portfolio, which is reducing efficiency.”

At the same time, he would like to plug some possible gaps. “I would like increased exposure to companies in South East Asia and to capitalise on the return of political stability to parts of Latin America,” he says. “I’m interested in expanding into emerging and frontier markets.”

He would also like to diversify into smaller companies, and wonders if private equity investment trusts are worth adding to the portfolio.

James' investments Isa Holding Value (£) % of portfolio F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) 11326 11.7 City of London (CTY) 11134 11.5 Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) 9506 9.9 Scottish Mortgage (SMT) 9166 9.5 Premier Miton European Opportunities(BZ2K2M8) 8250 8.6 Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity (B41XG30) 7817 8.1 Smithson (SSON) 6649 6.9 Edinburgh Worldwide (EWI) 6054 6.3 Polar Capital Technology (PCT) 5387 5.6 JPMorgan Indian (JII) 5248 5.4 International Biotechnology (IBT) 5233 5.4 JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) 4752 4.9 Pacific Horizon (PHI) 2679 2.8 Matthews China Small Companies (BJN4L97) 2314 2.4 International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) 845 0.9 Cash 115 0.1 Total 96474 Dealing account Holding Value (£) Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) 6177 Scottish Mortgage (SMT) 3629 Cash 129 Total 9935

Investors’ Chronicle economist Hermione Taylor says:

Your mortgage-free property gives you limited exposure to changing interest rates, but plenty of exposure to changing property prices. The former is excellent news at the moment: the Bank of England has made 11 consecutive interest rate hikes, and you are spared the worry of higher mortgage repayments (the effective interest rate on newly drawn mortgages has risen to 4.24 per cent – up from 1.82 per cent 18 months ago).

The latter could also be positive. Although the outlook is uncertain, UK property prices are expected to flatline at best over the year ahead. This would usually be worrying news for a homeowner, but you are insulated from the threat of negative equity and looking to upsize. This means that even if house prices do fall by a worst-case estimate of 15 per cent next year, you could stand to gain: in absolute terms, the 15 per cent knocked off the value of your £425,000 would be a lot smaller than the ‘discount’ you could get on a £1mn house.

However, if house prices do return to growth, the value of your flat should rise too. This leaves you exposed to the ‘spread’ between the price of a flat and house in London over the next 10 years, and the ‘spread’ between the price of property in London and in the West Country over the longer term.

Research from the Bank of England suggests that both of these spreads widened over the course of the pandemic. Changing preferences saw a higher premium paid for houses over flats, and the ‘discount’ on properties outside of London shrank. You may find that the spread narrows to your advantage in the years ahead: the BoE “do not expect continued upwards pressure on housing prices from the shift in preferences”. This could make your next moves significantly easier.

Your career and NHS defined-benefit pension mean that you have relatively low exposure to cyclical risk – good news as recession looms in the UK. You are also right to point out that you have seen a lot of action since you started investing in February 2020: the contraction that swiftly followed was the first UK recession since 2008. But pandemic-induced recessions were also accompanied by a huge global policy response. In the UK, interest rates fell to a historic low, and the furlough scheme protected almost 12mn jobs. We will not see the same reaction next time around.

According to Dario Perkins, managing director of Global Macro at TS Lombard, “2020 has given investors a false sense of security about recession impact”. He adds that “even if it lasts only a matter of weeks, the combination of rapidly deteriorating economic data and residual monetary hawkishness could seriously destabilise global markets”. The next recession – even if milder – could prove worse for investors than 2020’s short, sharp shock.

Even if we do dodge recession, the outlook for advanced economies is pretty dismal over the next two years: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects average growth of just over 1 per cent. For emerging and developing Asia (and other low-income developing countries) growth is expected to be closer to 5 per cent. This makes investments in emerging and frontier markets look like an enticing prospect.

But a 2022 study in the Journal of Portfolio Management found that despite their high economic growth rate, emerging economies often have low earnings per share and dividend per share growth rates. Listed companies are not always representative of the underlying economy, meaning that high gross domestic product (GDP) growth does not reliably translate to better stock market returns.

Gabriella Macari, content lead and special projects at Tillit, says:

It can be tricky, but it’s worth trying to be more specific with the timing of your objectives (upsizing, second home). Even if the goalposts shift later, details are key to building a robust plan. For example, you might earmark your future inheritance for your second home, which means you need to make other plans for your London upsize, or vice versa.

Given you have varying time horizons for your objectives, it may be worth considering separate portfolios to be more controlled with where you’re taking additional risk – you have more risk capacity with the longer-term goals. This would also give you the ability to taper the risk of each ‘pot’ as you approach your different goals.

You have around £108,000 in liquid assets, but only £2,000 of this is in cash. Your portfolio is all equities, and in the event of an unexpected capital need you may have to draw down on your investments at an inopportune moment. I know that cash hasn't historically been the best investment, particularly amid rampant inflation, but it’s always advisable to have three to six months’ of your income as cash as an emergency reserve.

You mention streamlining your portfolio. Knowing what’s under the bonnet and keeping an eye on duplication and concentration is important and often overlooked. One way to reduce the risk of duplication can be to use region- and style-specific funds rather than ‘global’ funds. However, do be careful when reducing the number of holdings in your portfolio; a well-diversified portfolio typically has 15 to 25 constituents.

Several of your investment ideas involve moving further up the risk spectrum, such as adding more exposure to emerging markets, frontier markets and small-cap stocks. These sectors are attractive to long-term investors with a high risk appetite like yourself because of the higher growth opportunity. However, be mindful that this opportunity comes with the cost of greater volatility.

You might also want to think about adding some diversification to your portfolio as a 100 per cent equity allocation is quite punchy for a relatively new investor. You mention you’d be comfortable with a 20 per cent loss in a given year but you could easily see a drawdown of more than this with a high-risk equity portfolio. Bonds, property and alternatives like long/short and infrastructure can be a good way to diversify away from equity risk.

Thematic investing is a great way to incorporate your own views and ideas in your portfolio by adding relatively small thematic plays alongside a ‘core’ portfolio. Keep an eye on the regional allocation of thematic investments; themes can be concentrated in a particular region, style or sector.

For example, technology as a theme is often concentrated in the US – you mention blockchain and you already hold International Biotechnology (IBT) and Polar Capital Technology (PCT).

Make sure to consider how this would impact your overall positioning. Private equity is a specialist asset class and often comes at a higher cost – keep an eye on fund charges here. Investing in unlisted companies is a high-risk strategy and while there is a higher potential for reward, private equity should be considered alongside a well-diversified portfolio.