This market leader is set to become more powerful

ASM International (NL:ASM) is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. It specialises in making equipment for a process called atomic layer deposition (ALD). This process is essential to the manufacturing of all advanced semiconductors and ASM currently has over 50 per cent of the global ALD market.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Investment in computing power creates structural growth trends

80 per cent of key market niche

R&D intensity shuts out competitors

Relationships with all leading chip makers Bear points US sanctions hit sales to Chinese customers

Wider equipment manufacturing market expected to shrink in 2023

To properly understand ASM’s importance to this market – and to the wider world – it is necessary to have a basic understanding of the different types of semiconductors and how they are made.