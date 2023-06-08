This US value and income fund is a perfect diversifier

Five months into 2023 and US equities are on a tear once again. The S&P 500 index has already racked up a sterling total return of 7.5 per cent for the year so far, something of a recovery from 2022’s 9.3 per cent full-year loss.

IC TIP: Buy at 338.3p Tip style Income Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Little reliance on frothy tech valuations

Good diversification

Targets companies that score well on quality metrics

Comes with a dividend kicker Bear points Would miss a tech resurgence

Has had its share of knocks

More to the point, it is the well-known growth stocks that led both the 2022 sell-off and the recovery of recent months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is up some 22 per cent this year as of 2 June, a welcome development after it shed nearly a quarter of its value in 2022. At the extremes, 2022 dog stock Meta (US:META) is sitting on a sterling gain of nearly 120 per cent for this year as of early June.