'I need 4% a year from my pension – what do I do?'

Our reader wants to boost her income by taking out 4 per cent a year

However, her investments are spread across three accounts and a myriad of stocks and funds

There is no diversification and lots of big bets on high-risk industries

Reader Portfolio Juliet 68 Description Personal pension, Isas, general investment account, buy-to-let Objectives Rebalance portfolio so it's easier to manage and set up to pay 4 per cent income per year Portfolio type Investing for income

An era of lower interest rates once seemed to mean two things: that highly-rated growth stocks could simply keep generating huge capital gains, and that portfolio income was hard to come by without taking significant risks. Both these truisms are turned on their heads – with major implications for investors.