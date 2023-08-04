'I need 4% a year from my pension – what do I do?'

- Our reader wants to boost her income by taking out 4 per cent a year
- However, her investments are spread across three accounts and a myriad of stocks and funds
- There is no diversification and lots of big bets on high-risk industries
Reader Portfolio
Juliet 68
Description
Personal pension, Isas, general investment account, buy-to-let
Objectives
Rebalance portfolio so it's easier to manage and set up to pay 4 per cent income per year
Portfolio type
Investing for income
An era of lower interest rates once seemed to mean two things: that highly-rated growth stocks could simply keep generating huge capital gains, and that portfolio income was hard to come by without taking significant risks. Both these truisms are turned on their heads – with major implications for investors.