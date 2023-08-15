MTI boosted by defence spending and offers 6% yield

First-half pre-tax profit up 3 per cent to $2.1mn on slightly lower revenue of $22.4mn

Strong performance from defence sector-related activities

Second-half pipeline supports 11 per cent annual pre-tax profit growth

First-half results from Israel-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:41p) highlight the benefits of diversification. For example, the group is benefiting from the increase in government defence budgets across the world following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Its antenna division trebled its operating profit to $0.28mn (£0.22mn) on revenue of $5.8mn in the six-month period, buoyed by new orders from the military sector. Chief executive Moni Borovitz expects the momentum to be maintained in the second half.

The antenna business also provides 5G network backhaul antenna systems. Although this market was relatively soft in the first half, MTI has materially increased its sales prospects by developing an automatic beam steering antenna solution that adapts to any small movements caused by different climate conditions. It is now working with three tier-one radio manufacturers and two tier-two customers to prove out the system.