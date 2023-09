EQUITY INCOME

GLOBAL EQUITY INCOME (2 FUNDS)

It’s easy enough to become overly reliant on UK shares for equity income, but global funds offer a good level of diversification. Dividend-paying companies also offered something of a refuge for many an investor in a difficult 2022 – although some income funds did better out of this trend than others. A disappointing showing on this front has prompted us to jettison one of last year’s options and introduce a fund that has turned heads in recent years.