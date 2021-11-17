Experian raises guidance in wake of digital drive

Company boosts half-year dividend by 10 per cent Consumer services division reports 27 per cent revenue growth

Experian (EXPN) has raised its guidance after a strong six months, in which companies invested in their digital infrastructure and demand for fraud protection and credit checking grew.

The data services specialist has reported a 23 per cent rise in revenue and a 29 per cent rise in operating profit for the six months ended 30 September. Management now predicts that organic revenue growth for 2022 will be between 11-13 per cent for the full year, up from original predictions of 9-11 per cent. The company also expects "strong margin progression" and for acquisitions to make a 4 per cent contribution to growth – slightly higher than originally forecast.