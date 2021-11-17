/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Experian raises guidance in wake of digital drive

The data services specialist has enjoyed strong organic revenue growth as more transactions move online
Experian raises guidance in wake of digital drive
November 17, 2021
  • Company boosts half-year dividend by 10 per cent
  • Consumer services division reports 27 per cent revenue growth

Experian (EXPN) has raised its guidance after a strong six months, in which companies invested in their digital infrastructure and demand for fraud protection and credit checking grew.

The data services specialist has reported a 23 per cent rise in revenue and a 29 per cent rise in operating profit for the six months ended 30 September. Management now predicts that organic revenue growth for 2022 will be between 11-13 per cent for the full year, up from original predictions of 9-11 per cent. The company also expects "strong margin progression" and for acquisitions to make a 4 per cent contribution to growth – slightly higher than originally forecast.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data