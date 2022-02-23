BP vulnerable to Ukrainian escalation

Joe Biden has delivered his first salvo in response to the increasingly fraught situation in Ukraine. Sanctions have been imposed on Russia's sovereign debt, its financial institutions and a selection of the country’s oligarchs. The UK acted earlier in the day by freezing the assets of five Russian banks and putting the squeeze on three Russian billionaire oligarchs, all confederates of Vladimir Putin.

The Russian incursion into Ukraine’s breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions even prompted Germany to stall certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline – somewhat reluctantly one would imagine. The European Union (EU) also came to the aid of Kyiv by banning EU investors from trading in Russian state bonds and it could also restrict financing of new gas exploration and production in Russia.

All very exciting, but I wouldn’t be rushing out to put your tin hat on just yet. The move on the banks could conceivably reduce credit availability in Russia, but the UK sanctions were not directed at the country’s four largest state-owned banks. For now, the measures seem to be aimed primarily at the two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, and it’s hard to imagine that Putin’s well-heeled comrades will be unduly inconvenienced by the sanctions.

To some, the moves may seem overly cautious, perhaps even signalling that the western powers are reluctant to implement meaningful trade sanctions, let alone provide further indirect military support.

You could also make the case that the somewhat timid response merely highlights the increasingly interwoven nature of the global economy. Countries may retreat within trading blocs, but there is no getting away from our growing interdependence, trade sanctions or otherwise. So, with a post-pandemic recovery already imperilled by inflation at multi-year highs, it’s obvious that western economies have as much at stake as Russia. Even leaving aside its gas supplies to western Europe, Russia was the world’s fourth-largest exporter of steel products in the year prior to the pandemic, and it is a leading source of nickel, palladium, aluminium and platinum – all key industrial inputs.

Any sanctions designed to limit exports from independent mining companies such as Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) with secondary listings in London could drive London Metal Exchange prices alarmingly, as supplies of its principal commodity remain tight in global markets. Both Glencore (GLEN) and BHP (BHP) are big producers, but it is difficult to imagine that western industrialists would support long-term supply disruption.

Shares in EVRAZ (EVR) have also clicked into reverse as the threat of more wide-ranging sanctions loom. The FTSE 100 steel maker, partly owned by Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, holds its primary listing and is incorporated in London, although it has significant operations in Russia.

As ever, lawyers might turn out to be the chief beneficiaries of a new sanctions regime. The chief determination for government agencies is whether companies have economic or strategic significance to the Russian government. Naturally, financial organisations such as Sberbank (SBER), which has dollar-denominated depositary receipts trading on the London bourse, will be in the cross hairs, along with state-controlled energy suppliers Gazprom(GAZ) and Rosneft (ROSN). It is perhaps telling that Glencore has been reducing its exposure to the Russian oil sector since 2018, although it still has significant exposure to the country through its aluminium investments. Any further disruption in commodities markets will test the Switzerland-based group’s trading arm to the full.

But BP's (BP.) relationship with Mother Russia may be of greater interest to UK investors. The UK oil major holds a one-fifth stake in Rosneft, a state-backed oil giant controlled by long-time Putin ally – and "de facto deputy" – Igor Sechin. Naturally, Rosneft generates sizeable tax revenues for Russia’s state coffers, but it also accounted for $2.43bn of BP’s $14.4bn in replacement cost profits in 2021. And its dividend payments represent a sizeable chunk of BP’s free cash flow. That could pose a problem for the UK supermajor.

Russian companies have continued to raise significant amounts of capital in London since the last round of sanctions imposed after the 2014 Crimea invasion, drawn, at least in part, by a regulatory loophole that allows them to list a minimal number of securities, while retaining control in Moscow. But this latest brouhaha – if that’s an appropriate description – could precipitate a Russian redirection of commodity exports away from the Occident in favour of China. Biden has thus far steered clear of cutting Russia out of SWIFT, the international bank transaction system, as any escalation would also cloud prospects for western economies, but with the President’s approval rating tanking at home, you never know.