Abrdn contemplates a troubled future

Fee revenues improve

Market backdrop is very uncertain

It might be quietly satisfying to think that the punishing fall in Abrdn’s (ABDN) share price since August last year is a fitting commentary on the company’s – surprisingly difficult to spell – corporate rebrand, the reality is that despite going big with the purchase of interactive investor (ii), the second-largest retail investment platform in the UK, its performance is tied inexorably to the negative sentiment affecting the wider market – or as Abrdn’s chairman described it, “The outlook is not universally bleak.”