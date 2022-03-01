/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
results

Abrdn contemplates a troubled future

Abrdn shares have been consistently battered as market turbulence weighs heavily on asset managers
Abrdn contemplates a troubled future
March 1, 2022
  • Fee revenues improve
  • Market backdrop is very uncertain

It might be quietly satisfying to think that the punishing fall in Abrdn’s (ABDN) share price since August last year is a fitting commentary on the company’s – surprisingly difficult to spell – corporate rebrand, the reality is that despite going big with the purchase of interactive investor (ii), the second-largest retail investment platform in the UK, its performance is tied inexorably to the negative sentiment affecting the wider market – or as Abrdn’s chairman described it, “The outlook is not universally bleak.”

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data