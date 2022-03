Held back dividend to focus on investment

Strong cash generation

B2B marketing and analytics company Ascential (ASCL) is going after digital commerce. Last year, it sold off its marketing consulting business MediaLink for $125mn, and used that money to acquire seven digital commerce businesses. The belief in this strategy is based on the forecast that global e-commerce market will grow to 40 per cent of all retail sales by 2026 – having been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.