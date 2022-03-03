Schroders buoyed by private assets and mutual funds

Double-digit hike in managed assets

Management lauds Greencoat Capital deal

Bosses at Schroders (SDR) felt able to increase the annual dividend by 7 per cent on the back of a year of strengthening net inflows, although that may not be enough to match the expected rise in the consumer prices index in the second quarter. Nevertheless, the asset manager revealed an 18 per cent increase in net income through 2021. That should be seen in context with a commensurate rise in operating expenses. Perhaps the most encouraging momentum was visible in the private assets and alternatives business, where managed assets increased by 16 per cent to £53.7bn, with net new business in Schroders Capital hitting £7.4bn (2020: £1.7bn).