/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Leisure travel key for SSP

Revenue is continuing to recover against pre-pandemic levels, and post-period trading is promising
Leisure travel key for SSP
May 24, 2022
  • More of the estate has reopened
  • Further growth in post-period trading

SSP’s (SSPG) fortunes are inextricably linked to how the travel sector is faring. With the food and drink outlet operator’s units being focused in travel locations such as airports and train stations, it has had a rough time of things over the course of the pandemic. But while Omicron hit passenger numbers in December and January, things are starting to look up. The shares were up by around 8 per cent as the company revealed revenues which are “recovering strongly” and a return to operating profit.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data