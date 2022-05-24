Leisure travel key for SSP

More of the estate has reopened Further growth in post-period trading

SSP’s (SSPG) fortunes are inextricably linked to how the travel sector is faring. With the food and drink outlet operator’s units being focused in travel locations such as airports and train stations, it has had a rough time of things over the course of the pandemic. But while Omicron hit passenger numbers in December and January, things are starting to look up. The shares were up by around 8 per cent as the company revealed revenues which are “recovering strongly” and a return to operating profit.