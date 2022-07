Contract backlog grows by £1.7bn to £9.9bn

Underlying operating margin widens to 5.8 per cent

Things are looking brighter for defence contractor Babcock (BAB) than they were a year ago, when a reassessment of contract profitability and carrying values on its balance sheet led to it incurring an impairment charge of £1.3bn, contributing to a pre-tax loss of £1.8bn.