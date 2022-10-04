The UK’s policy muddle

The government is pursuing expansionary fiscal policies as the BoE works to cool inflation

Since the so-called mini-Budget, the BoE and chancellor have been forced to change course – intensifying confusion

There remains uncertainty over when chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will publish a medium-term fiscal plan and Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts. Kwarteng said on 3 October the plan would be published "shortly", but said a day later - despite Treasury briefings to the contrary - that he was sticking to the original 23 November date. The confusion comes shortly after the government reversed its decision to abolish the 45p tax rate.

Earlier publication of the figures could, crucially, give the Bank of England (BoE) time to consider the plans before the monetary policy committee convenes at their next rate-setting meeting on 2 November.

The BoE has pledged to “make a full assessment” of the impact of the government’s growth plan on demand and inflation, whether or not it has further details by that date, when it meets next month.

The policies unveiled as part of September's fiscal statement are designed to boost the economy and the government has set itself an ambitious target of raising year on year GDP growth by 2.5 per cent. There are concerns, however, that the expansionary policies will fuel domestic inflationary pressures, making the BoE’s task of controlling price growth significantly harder.

Market expectations for UK interest rates leapt after the mini-Budget, and market pricing now implies that the MPC will increase the bank rate to around 5.5 per cent by next spring.

Economists have expressed concerns that monetary and fiscal policies are now pulling in opposite directions. Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, argued that the net impact of the tax cuts could be “counterproductive” if they trigger a significant rise in interest rates. He added that “the hit from the resulting drop in sterling and rise in mortgage rates will outweigh the direct fiscal boost”.

Base rates of 5 per cent would see fixed-term mortgage rates rise to around 6 per cent. Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, argued that this could result in house prices falling by 10-15 per cent, and said this would spill over into weaker economic activity overall.

Policy confusion was intensified last week when the BoE temporarily delayed the start of its quantitative tightening (QT) programme and purchased long-dated gilts to “restore orderly market conditions” in light of pension fund selling triggered by margin calls. The move came less than a week after the BoE committed to a programme of active QT, and stated that “there would be a high bar for amending the planned reduction in the stock of purchased gilts”.

The BoE stressed that the asset purchases were “temporary and targeted”, but ING economists suggested that gilt market angst would resurface once QT restarts. They argued that it would arguably be much better if the BoE committed to purchasing bonds for a longer period than the two weeks announced, and to suspend QT for even longer.

This could leave the BoE effectively loosening policy even as it raises interest rates, making the central bank's stance looking “horribly muddled”, in Gregory's words.

The government’s U-turns have added to the sense of policy confusion.

The abolition of the 45p rate, which was scrapped on Monday, was one of the smallest parts of the 'mini' Budget, reducing a £45bn package of tax cuts to £43bn. Institute of Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said the U-turn "has, in itself, essentially no effect on fiscal sustainability”.

But ING head of global markets Chris Turner argued that it was a symbolic turnaround, "more about the poor signal it had delivered of ideological (unfunded) tax cuts”.

The policy changes have alleviated the risk of sterling "trading to parity with the dollar, by signalling that Downing Street will show greater respect to financial markets when considering policy options”, he added.

Following the announcements, sterling recovered to pre-Budget highs of $1.14, having dropped to a record low of $1.03 on 26 September. The 10-year gilt yield fell below 4 per cent, having reached almost 4.6 per cent during last week’s market turmoil. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

But economists cautioned that the government’s desire to demonstrate a strong grip on public finances could make it even harder to hit its ambitious growth target. Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Tombs expected the government to announce spending cuts, depressing overall growth in the longer term.

He added that the growth plan's chances of success were very small: “We’d put Truss’s chances of hitting her target of raising year-over-year growth in GDP to 2.5 per cent before the next election at only around 5 per cent”.