Cash profits in line with consensus

Direct-to-consumer sales growth slows

It’s so obvious that it hardly bears repeating, but the outlook for consumer retail stocks has darkened due to falling discretionary incomes. So, although Dr Martens (DOCS), the producer of the eponymous boot range, is no longer hobbled by Covid-19-related supply challenges, slower-than-expected growth in its direct-to-consumer (DTC) arm saw its market valuation plummet on results day.