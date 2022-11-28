Brickability stays solid despite market wobbles

Building materials demand expected to weaken

Brick market remains undersupplied

The numbers reported in building materials group Brickability’s (BRCK) interims look good, but acquisitions have done much of the heavy lifting.

Like-for-like sales for the core business showed more modest growth of 9.3 per cent. The £63mn purchase of timber merchant Taylor Maxwell in June last year, funded through a £55mn equity raise, has benefited the company by diversifying its product range, boosting capacity and broadening its customer base, according to chairman John Richards.

Margins have taken a hit, though – particularly as timber prices have eased by around 17 per cent so far this year, according to the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index. The recovery of higher materials and fuel costs has also lagged in other areas, and working capital spend increased due to the timing of supplier rebates, employee bonuses and earn-outs. However, the company said much of this was “timing-related” and should unwind by the year-end. Full-year adjusted cash profit is expected to be in line with market expectations of around £44.5mn.

The main issue is the worsening outlook. The Construction Products Association’s latest forecast is for an industry contraction of around 4 per cent next year, as private housing activity shrinks by 9 per cent.

Richards said UK brick stocks remain at historic lows at around 220mn, compared with the 660mn-700mn required for a balanced inventory. Brick makers like Ibstock (IBST) and Forterra (FORT) are ramping up capacity, though, and although Richards said there will still be demand for imports – especially for moulded bricks in the South East – it is in a more vulnerable position than its manufacturer peers.

Brickability’s shares trade at around seven times house broker Cenkos Securities’ forecast earnings of 10.1p per share. Although this is below their five-year average of 10 times, this is a fair reflection of heightened sector risks. Hold.

Last IC View: Buy, 78p, 21 Jul 2022

BRICKABILITY (BRCK) ORD PRICE: 70p MARKET VALUE: £210mn TOUCH: 69-70p 12-MONTH HIGH: 111p LOW: 70p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.4% PE RATIO: 11 NET ASSET VALUE: 54p NET DEBT: 25%