Winning the World Cup could give England a much needed export boost – but don’t bet on it

World Cup-onomics is difficult to rely on
November 29, 2022
  • Research suggests that countries see little economic benefit from hosting the World Cup
  • But a new study finds that World Cup winners see a short-term export boost

World Cup fever has spread all the way to the IC economics pages. But while sports commentators bounce around stats on possession and expected goals, economists are more preoccupied with infrastructure spending and hosting costs.

Economists recognise that hosting a major sporting event is a significant undertaking: countries have to develop transport infrastructure and competition venues, ensure there is enough accommodation for thousands of fans, pay for lavish opening and closing ceremonies and provide formidable levels of security. 

