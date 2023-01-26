Hipgnosis Songs Fund: heart of gold or heart of glass?

Surely of all the companies whose shares are listed in London, the one with the coolest name is Hipgnosis (SONG)? Most fabricated company names try too hard to be clever and end up being stupid; come in Diageo (DGE) or Mondelez (US:MDLZ). From the past we have gems of corporate nomenclature such as Spong, whose bosses thought it would be a good idea to call it Lionheart; then the conglomerate that started out as The Birmingham Tyre & Rubber company ended up as invensys (including a compulsorily lower case ‘i’), and even Woolworth became Kingfisher (KGF).

Granted, we get used to these contrivances so that their silliness becomes normal. No such problems with Hipgnosis, however. For a company whose claimed expertise is understanding what moves and shakes the modern music industry, what name could be better than this elegantly understated pun blending Greek with American slang?

The only trouble is that the company’s hypnotic effect on investors is wearing thin. The trance that sent its share price to 126p in early 2021 has been replaced by a dull reality some 30 per cent below that level. At its current 87p, the price also sits 48 per cent below the net asset value (NAV) of a company that basically comprises the publishing rights to more than 65,000 pieces of music. As discounts to net assets go – and, after all, Hipgnosis is a closed-end fund, much like an investment trust – that’s quite a gap.

Hipgnosis’s valuation process

Then again, is it? That’s the difficulty with Hipgnosis. The logic that lies behind its valuation process – or, more precisely, that of the agent that does catalogue valuations for the company – is quite different from the logic behind conventional IFRS accounting standards. The result is a yawning difference between the company’s own estimate of its NAV and that based on IFRS rules.

As at last September – the most recent date for which there are directly comparable figures – Hipgnosis claimed a NAV of 164p a share, while the IFRS figure was just 102p. Much of the difference is because the IFRS treatment writes off the cost of Hipgnosis’s catalogue over 20 years whereas Hipgnosis doesn’t write it off. In the year to March 2022 – the latest full year – that meant an amortisation charge of $106mn (about £88mn), leading to cumulative amortisation of $200mn. All of that is written back to get to Hipgnosis’s ‘operative NAV’. However, there is more to it. The operative NAV also includes a $457mn credit to revalue the catalogue to fair value, which prompts the obvious question: what is fair value?

In the days when pop stars were worked numb by ruthless managers who assumed that their youngsters would soon be as valuable as yesterday’s papers, writing off their value over two years might have seemed optimistic, let alone 20. Today, as a host of octogenarian rock stars demonstrate, those times have gone. Not for nothing did Hipgnosis pay a rumoured $150mn in 2021 for a half-share in the back catalogue of Neil Young, just a baby at 77. And it might be worth recalling that it was 60 years ago this month that a little song called Please Please Me was released in the UK.

Granted, The Beatles aren’t part of the Hipgnosis catalogue. Yet the company’s boss, Merck Mercuriadis, can keep a straight face when he says its catalogue contains “some of the most successful and culturally important songs of all time”. Beethoven might roll over at that thought, but it’s a fair point – there is longevity and value in successful popular music that makes it a rival to, say, almost anything hanging in The Louvre.

So a 20-year write-off period might be excessively mean. Even so, the process of valuation necessitates peering into the future and that, by definition, means grappling with uncertainty. Valuation methods deal with this via the simple expedient of a discount rate (an interest rate, to you and me). The less likely that a future stream of revenue will arrive, the higher the discount rate used to calculate its value in today’s money and, therefore, the lower the amount; the more likely the revenue will arrive, the lower the discount rate and the higher today’s estimated value. Imagine that £1mn is possible in 10 years’ time. A 5 per cent discount rate would value it today at £614,000, a 10 per cent rate would make it just £386,000.

Hipgnosis’ share price has been hammered

Obviously, we are simplifying for the purposes of explanation, but the application of this principle has been hammering Hipgnosis’s share price. For evidence, see the chart below. It is no coincidence that the price took its hardest blows last summer as interest rates started heading upwards with real intent. The rate on 10-year US government bonds pretty well doubled and Hipgnosis shares lost 30 per cent of their value; logical since higher long-term rates must make today’s value of the song catalogues’ revenues less valuable.

Meanwhile – and despite this rise in long-term rates – the discount rate used by Hipgnosis’s valuer stuck at 8.5 per cent. In effect, Mercuriadis says there is no need to raise the discount rate such is the quality of the Hipgnosis catalogue, which, for example, contains 52 of the 500 songs that Rolling Stone magazine rates as the greatest of all time. And Mercuriadis’s CV has loads of street cred. The London-based Canadian has managed Elton John and Guns N’Roses, among others, and might be best known to IC readers as a former chief executive of Sanctuary Records, a London-listed record label known for specialising in re-releasing artists’ back catalogues, before being taken over in 2007.

I won’t hazard a guess about who is closer to being right, Mercuriadis or institutional investors. The longevity of the best popular music is not in doubt, yet the time taken to make money from streaming rights seems formidable, as Table 1 shows. There are some heroic assumptions behind the conclusion that, for example, it would take nearly 86 years of continuous streaming for the average song in the Hipgnosis catalogue to repay its current market value based on a share price of 87p. At least, it would take that long if streaming was made exclusively via the Deezer platform; stream exclusively via Apple Music and, at 2022 rates, payback arrives in less than 12 years.

TABLE 1: THE NEVER-ENDING STREAM Streaming platform Royalty rate (per stream) Streams to make $1 Streams to cover ave value of song* Years streaming to cover song value* Apple Music $0.00800 125 2,477,250 11.8 Amazon Music $0.00402 249 4,929,851 23.4 Spotify $0.00318 314 6,232,075 29.6 YouTube Music $0.00200 500 9,909,000 47.1 Deezer $0.00110 909 18,016,364 85.7 Source: Producer Hive, Hipgnosis; *average song value £16,021 (see text)

If time spans such as those seem improbable, then the City’s assessment of Hipgnosis might be the one closer to reality. On the other hand, consider that in 2020 in the UK alone 139bn songs were streamed. Making similarly heroic assumptions as above, that might be 600,000 years-worth of streaming. If that’s what the UK does, think of the equivalent for the US, then think what streaming revenues might grow to given that this means of playing music is still in its adolescence.

Other factors militate against adding Hipgnosis’s shares to a high-yield portfolio such as Bearbull’s. The company carries a lot of debt, not that this stopped it spending perhaps $200mn this week – admittedly with the help of private-equity house Blackstone – to buy the rights to Justin Beiber’s songs. It is also doubtful its shares offer volatility reduction to an equity portfolio, as Hipgnosis has claimed.

All that said, it is interesting to see this unfamiliar name crop up in a list of high-yield possibilities for the Bearbull Income Portfolio (see Table 2). Others shown are conventional – and familiar – high-yield names. As such, they may be the epitome of ‘square’ – Max Bygraves to Hipgnosis’s Chainsmokers – but they are none the worse for that. Combining Hipgnosis with, say, J Sainsbury (SBR) might make an interesting mix. To be discussed further next week.