Today's Markets: Revived inflation could upset investors

Investors across the pond face a reality check later with US core inflation figures expected to show an increase – diminishing hopes the Federal Reserve will take a more lenient approach to raising rates.

It comes after markets rallied yesterday following better-than-expected GDP numbers in the US. However, economic growth combined with rising core inflation has led some to aptly describe it as growth, but for the wrong reasons. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index imply drops of 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively when they open later.

European stock markets were more sanguine with the FTSE 100 up 0.2 per cent and the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1 per cent. The Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 per cent.

It’s the whiplash events in the US that will occupy investors before the weekend. The US commerce department’s core inflation figure, a measure known to be a favourite of Fed chairman Jay Powell, is expected to show a 0.3 percentage point increase in December, after a 0.2 point increase in November. Core inflation strips out energy and food costs and can be a better measure of consumer inflation not driven by supply-side shocks.

Headline inflation in the US was 6.5 per cent in December, down from 7.1 per cent the previous month. But without disinflation taking hold in the core measure, it’s less likely the Fed will slow increases as much as markets are beginning to hope and expect.

Next week sees the Fed meet with expectations of a 0.25 percentage point increase to the federal funds rate, which would at least be lower than the 0.5 point increase in December. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England meet the day after on Thursday, so traders should sit tight for a flurry of data and a better grasp of how policymakers actually feel. Fed members are on a news blackout until after the decision is published.

The dollar remained flat on the day and oil was up 0.7 per cent to $88.67 a barrel. Sterling and euro both fairly quiet ahead of the weekend.