/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Standard Chartered denies bid rumours as rising rates buoy income

The power of interest rates to turn around a bank’s fortunes was clear for all
Standard Chartered denies bid rumours as rising rates buoy income
February 16, 2023
  • Wealth management proves a drag 
  • Interest rates are coming to the rescue

Standard Chartered (STAN) had been the subject of consistent (and consistently denied) bid rumours in the run-up to these results, as the emerging markets-focused commercial bank looked to deliver on its ambitious recovery plans. A year ago, investors would have been forgiven for asking whether there was any value to acquire as the bank struggled with a host of structural issues. The rise in global interest rates has certainly helped to lift Standard’s leaky ship, along with the rest of the sector. However, the impression remains that without the rise in rates, the bank would still be struggling with endemic problems.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data