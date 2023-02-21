/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
February 21, 2023

Glencore talks up recyling but dirty coal brings in the cash

Alex Hamer
Author Image
Author Image
Alex Hamer

Look through Glencore’s (GLEN) stonking 2022 results and listen to the presentation made by management about the record profits and it’s clear what the company has fixed on as its next narrative: we are also a top recycling firm, we just happen to also mine and trade metals and coal at very significant levels. 

This doesn’t mean chief executive Gary Nagle and co will be collecting your empty cans, but they do want your old electric vehicle (EV) parts. 

Nagle mentioned recycling seven times during the results call, only bringing up key industrial metal nickel three times. He said the company had “continued to evolve” since Ivan Glasenberg left almost two years ago, using recycling as the example – “we continue to invest in our recycle business, which we believe is critical”. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data