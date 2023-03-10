Robert Walters founder bows out as recruiter reports 21% increase in earnings

Chief executive to stand down

Headcount up by 25 per cent

You could argue that, since lockdown, recruiters have been faced with an unusual set of circumstances in global labour markets. They have been forced to develop business plans in the face of an ongoing skills mismatch, an early exodus of near-retirees, fast-rising interest rates and surging wage inflation. Throw in the conflict in Ukraine, and the business of predicting and then responding to changes in labour markets becomes an increasingly fraught process.