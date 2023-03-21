Kingfisher’s revenues dip and profits slump

Like-for-like sales up on pre-pandemic levels

Results in line with analysts’ expectations

The Covid home improvement boom is over. Or at least it is for DIY retail group Kingfisher (KGF), owner of brands including B&Q, Screwfix and TradePoint. Its revenue dipped and pre-tax profit slumped in its results for the 12 months to 31 January thanks to a combination of tougher trading conditions and higher business costs. The downbeat results were in line with analysts’ expectations, and the company said that it is “comfortable with current consensus of sell-side analyst estimates” for next year’s adjusted pre-tax profit to fall a further 16.5 per cent.

Investors might not be quite as comfortable with such a bearish prediction. Neither will they be overly pleased with the fact that dividend payments have stopped increasing and that the company expects to pay out dividends in line with the same coverage window next year – 2.25 to 2.75 times adjusted earnings per share – while also accepting a fall in those earnings. There is scope, in other words, for dividend payments to fall.

To Kingfisher’s credit, such a move might be wise considering the increase in net debt and large drop in cash and cash equivalents. The company spent £500mn paying out dividends over the previous two accounting years. Then again, any drop in dividend payments would make competitor Wickes (WIX) even more generous by comparison. As of its last set of results, Wickes had a dividend yield of 10.1 per cent and was priced at six times earnings per share (EPS), compared with a yield of 4.5 per cent and a price of 11 times EPS for Kingfisher. Neither rating stands as a vote of approval.

Kingfisher’s like-for-like sales are still 15.6 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels, and the company says it has managed inflation through the use of in-house brands. Those in-house brands didn’t leave it completely unscathed by cost inflation last year, but the fact that inflation looks likely to have peaked is a good sign for the business. So, too, is the fact that sales are up 1.9 per cent on last February. Meanwhile, the continued rapid growth of its online sales and its ambitions to open up physical outlets in Poland and France give it more directions for future growth.

Even with these tailwinds, we downgrade our rating because we do not believe Kingfisher currently represents as good an investment as its cheaper and more generous rival Wickes. Analyst IG Group says “perhaps a little bit more downside is due in the short term to bring it back to more attractive valuation levels” and we agree, considering its price relative to Wickes. There are bull points for Kingfisher in the long run, but for now our view is bearish. Sell.

Last IC view: Hold, 233p, 20 Sep 2022

KINGFISHER (KGF) ORD PRICE: 271p MARKET VALUE: £5.26bn TOUCH: 270-271p 12-MONTH HIGH: 298p LOW: 199p DIVIDEND YIELD: 4.6% PE RATIO: 11 NET ASSET VALUE: 343p* NET DEBT: 34.2%